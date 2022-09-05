Financial services lags behind in FTSE 100 on ESG committees

While more than half of FTSE 100 companies have a board-level ESG committee, financial services is the worst performing sector in the index.

New research from Mattison Public Relations from July found that while more than half of FTSE 100 companies have a board-level ESG committee, financial services is the worst performing sector in the index.

Meanwhile, the best performing sector were mining and oil and gas companies, which had a 100% adoption of board-level ESG committees. This includes major oil and gas producers like BP and Shell, as well as mining companies such as Glencore and Rio Tinto.

This may suggest that board level ESG committees may not be substantially effective, as they are overrepresented among the largest polluters.

Maria Hughes, director at Mattison Public Relations, said: "If you are a FTSE100 company without an ESG committee at board level, then you are now in a shrinking minority."

"Sectors with low environmental impacts and no ESG committee are missing an easy opportunity to improve their ESG credentials."

However, an ESG committee may very well be an "easy opportunity", requiring little action on behalf of the firm.

Mattison defined ESG committee as also including the corporate responsibility, responsible business, sustainability and environments and communities committees.

ASOS and Boohoo among firms investigated over greenwashing claims

Mattison said that an ESG committee is becoming an increasingly common presence on FTSE 100 boards, alongside board committees that the companies must have by law, such as audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

The research also found that 56% of the FTSE 100 companies with ESG committees are comprised entirely of non-executive directors.

Mattison argued that the significant numbers of non-executive directors on ESG committees allows firms to bring those with expertise in ESG onto their boards, as well as allowing them to exercise greater independent oversight over the firms.

Hughes added: "Companies which have ESG committees made up entirely of independent non-executive directors allows the committee to provide constructive feedback and scrutinise the ESG programme of the company they work for."