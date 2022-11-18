Deep Dive: ESG lens may boost value opportunities

Inflation and tight monetary policy will “likely be with us for far longer than appreciated”, said Aaron Dunn, co-head of value investing at Eaton Vance.

Speaking to Investment Week, Aaron Dunn, co-head of value investing at Eaton Vance, said inflation and tight monetary policy will "likely be with us for far longer than appreciated", which may result in a period of "prolonged value investing outperformance".

He added that an ESG lens presents a "compelling opportunity" for value investors.

"Upward tensions on labour costs will continue as social issues, such as weaker worker productivity and shifting immigration policies impact the business landscape," Dunn said.

"Environmental and governance dynamics remain fluid with a likely generational shift in the geopolitical landscape leading to pertinent questions around the energy transition and the lasting impacts of globalisation on supply chains.

"Active value investing with an ESG focus provides the ability to sift through the changing global landscape and employ a holistic view of companies, identifying financially material ESG risks and opportunities while also assessing geopolitical and market challenges."

Within the global landscape, Richard Saldanha, global equity fund manager at Aviva Investors, argued the utilities sector has a "key role to play" from a social standpoint.

"Companies here play a pivotal role in terms of enabling the energy transition - whether it be investment in renewables or indeed in upgrading existing grid infrastructure," he said.

"But our focus is on ensuring they are also doing this in a way that respects all stakeholders, for example, workers that are transitioning out of the fossil fuel industry or indeed local communities that are impacted by new renewables projects."

Saldanha pointed to the UK utility company SSE as a leader in the space, highlighting its just transition strategy, which outlined its commitment to "sharing the economic value of renewables projects with local communities" and retraining oil and gas workers for the renewables industry.

He noted the mining sector was one to avoid on social grounds, arguing the sector was one in which "not all stakeholders are respected fully". He drew on the recent destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters by Rio Tinto, which were blasted to expand an iron ore mine.

"These caves were of major cultural significance, particularly to the indigenous communities with various articles dating back over thousands of years," he said.

"There are also long-standing concerns around the labour practices in the industry, especially regarding pay and working conditions that we think need to be addressed properly before investors can have greater confidence that companies here are on a more sustainable path in terms of their business models."

Regardless of the outcome, James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, said all boards and managers of trusts are "cognisant of ESG" and "most feel the need to incorporate some degree of ESG assessment into their stock selection process".

One fund that has sought to differentiate itself on these grounds is BlackRock Sustainable American Income, which Carthew explained aims to deliver a "better ESG outcome than the average stock in its benchmark index (the Russell 1000 Value Index) and a lower carbon emissions intensity score", a practice adopted at the end of July 2021.

A variety of areas feature in the exclusion policy, including controversial and civilian weapons, the extraction of "certain types of fossil fuel" and businesses that do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact. The remaining firms will be classified as either an ESG leader, ESG improver or sustainability enabler.

However, as Carthew pointed out, this has yet to translate into outperformance of its benchmark, with the fund returns two percentage points lower than the Russell 1000 Value index for the 12 months to 30 September 2022 and underperforming abrdn's North American Income trust by five percentage points.

Although the trust offers a 4% yield, it is largely covered from capital and the fund has not raised its dividend since 2018.

Carthew concluded "the jury is out" as to whether the trust's embrace of ESG as a differentiator would attract new investors.

"It may be that they prefer better performance and sustainable dividend growth," he said.