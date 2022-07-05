Investors shun active management and technology as cost-of-living fears rise

When looking at individual stock purchases, the FTSE 100 proved a favourite, with financial houses Lloyds, Legal and General and Aviva featuring high on investor shopping lists, alongside commodities stocks Glencore and Rio Tinto and airline engine maker Rolls Royce.

Staying in the air, easyJet also made the top ten, while Tesla defied the odds and remained a top pick for investors despite the trend away from tech stocks - although of course debate rages as to how it should be classified.

Also defying the odds was Fundsmith Equity, which topped the list of funds last month, despite passives pushing out their active counterparts.

The following seven funds on the list were all passive products, with six coming from Vanguard, while eighth place was filled by HSBC FTSE All World.

Rounding out the top ten were alternatives, with TB Guinness Global Energy and FTF Clearbridge Global Infrastructure Income the chosen funds for investors to try and hedge against inflation.

This theme spread to investment trusts, with Greencoat UK Wind, Blackrock Energy and Resources Income and BlackRock World Mining all featuring in the top ten.

Capital preservation also remains a theme as investors grapple with ever-rising inflation, the beneficiaries of which were Capital Gearing, Ruffer and Personal Assets, coming in at fourth, fifth and tenth place respectively.

Mirroring the defiance at the top of the open-ended list, Scottish Mortgage took the investment trust crown despite its high tech exposure, while UK generalist City of London came in second.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at ii, explained that as uncertainty returned, so have investors dumped actives in favour of "low cost, dispassionate passives".

"Given that in volatile markets the impact of charges can be felt all the more, it is not an unreasonable strategy," he added.

"That said, there is plenty of room for active strategies, too - as the investment trust sector demonstrates.

"While capital preservation strategies dominate, and the occasional solace is found in a UK dividend hero, investors are also embracing some higher risk options."

Across markets, however, the picture is less pretty for investor top picks, as Keith Bowman, senior equity analyst at ii, explained: "Shares for electric vehicle maker Tesla fell by around 11% over the month. As with the wider market, investors continued to fret over a likely slowdown in economic growth and what impact this may have on profits going forward. An announced loss of jobs at the company served to underline those worries.

"Similarly, BP shares fell by almost 11% as those same fears for an economic slowdown or even a recession fed into a fall in the oil price. Glencore and Rio Tinto shares retreated 14% as those same fears also overhung commodity prices.

"easyJet reduced its summer capacity and warned of increased costs as it and the wider travel industry battled challenges including staff shortages. Its shares fell 29% over the month."