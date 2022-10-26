China's woes risk spilling over into the FTSE 100's heavyweights

Rio Tinto, AstraZeneca, HSBC, BP and Shell are among the 25 most heavily exposed European companies to China.

Relations between China and the UK have been under increasing pressure over the last decade, and Beijing's apparent alliance with Russia is providing additional diplomatic challenges.

More concerning for markets is the former country's deteriorating relationship with the US, especially in light of geopolitical tensions in Taiwan and Washington's publicly stated intention to retaliate if China were to annex the island.

During President Xi Jinping's opening speech at the 20th Chinese Communist party congress on 16 October, he warned the US against further support for Taiwan and doubled down on his intention to "not rule out the use of military force".

Geopolitics, and the 'end' of QE, are ushering in a new global economic era

While divesting from Chinese firms may seem like the obvious strategy for European investors worried about geopolitical risk, Ties Dams and Xiaoxue Martin, research fellows at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, said that this is only half of the story.

"Even investors without direct interests in China are or will be affected by China-related geopolitical risk due to the various forms of exposure of companies in the European home market," Dams and Martin wrote in a report back in April.

Five FTSE 100 heavyweights - Rio Tinto, AstraZeneca, HSBC, BP and Shell - are amongst the 25 most heavily exposed European companies to China, the report revealed. According to data from Morningstar Direct, 13.5% of the revenues of the UK's blue chip index are linked to the country.

Economic troubles

Despite rising political tensions between the West and China, industry experts told Investment Week that a more pressing and immediate concern for the FTSE 100's heavily exposed stocks is the current economic situation China.

Although China's third-quarter GDP growth released on Monday (24 October) exceeded expectations, market expectations for a robust recovery were dashed by weak consumer demand and the ongoing downturn in the real estate market.

"A sagging property market, slumping consumer confidence and continued lockdowns given the country's zero-tolerance on further Covid-19 outbreaks are currently weighing heavily on economic prospects," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor.

Stormy waters: Investors 'watching China-Taiwan tensions closely'

Ross Mould, investment research director at AJ Bell, said that although the Chinese authorities are "doing what they can" to support and stimulate the economy, the property market remains a major problem as it loses steam due to the foundations being built on debt.

"While that is not unique to China, its economy does feel unbalanced and the authorities have a difficult task ahead of them if they wish to maintain growth and support their currency, as well as avoid a pile-up of future debt," he said.

With over 57% of revenues coming from China, Rio Tinto is the most heavily exposed company in the index. AstraZeneca and HSBC are next on the list, with 16% and 13.5% of revenues respectively, while only 5% of Shell's revenues are exposed.

Rio Tinto and HSBC

An ongoing economic slowdown in China would be a challenge for HSBC and potentially for Rio Tinto, Mould said, as China would presumably consume and need fewer raw materials.

In a gloomy third-quarter trading update on 18 October, Rio Tinto said that "slowing global demand poses downside risks to China's strong exports, while consumers remain cautious of the property market".

However, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that despite the potential for iron ore demand easing further, one of Rio Tinto's main attractions remains very much intact.

"Its flagship Pilbara iron ore mine produces at incredibly low costs, and that still leaves room for healthy profits. So although Rio's iron ore demand and China could cause some short-term headwinds, Rio still has good long-term prospects," she said.

Stock Spotlight: Rio Tinto delivers record results but remains an ESG risk

In terms of the political relations between the UK and China, Mould said that HSBC faces the greatest discomfort, given its pivot to Asia and the importance of Hong Kong and China as the firm's greatest profit generators.

But HSBC's close ties with and presence in the region could also provide some insulation from geopolitical concerns, Hunter said, given that the company is "established, trusted and successful in the region".

"Its original mission of helping to finance trade between Europe and Asia is still a major factor in its favour. This should be of some solace to investors, since around two-thirds of HSBC's profits currently comes from China," he said.

AstraZeneca, Shell and BP

Even in the backdrop of increasing tensions between China and the West, Damon Conover, director of equity strategy at Morningstar, said that the risk to demand for AstraZeneca's products remains low.

"Healthcare is a critical care product area and tends to be the last area that is disrupted when country tensions rise," he said.

HL's Streeter added that China's aggressive efforts to lower drug costs are unnerving some investors, and these concerns appear to have "tripped up" AstraZeneca, with earning suffering against generic competition for popular treatments like Nexium.

"The company has admitted that growth will be slower in China but it is taking a longer term focus on the market though through a tie-up with China's WuXi, which it expects will reap rewards further ahead and help accelerate the creation of local operations to produce drugs in the Chinese market," she said.

Stock Spotlight: Shell reaps the rewards of decade-high oil prices

When it comes to the oil majors, buoyant oil prices have fed through to massive cash flows for BP and Shell, but commodity prices and oil in particular have been under recent pressure due to worries of a global slowdown and weakening Chinese demand.

However, Hunter noted that a resumption of demand should provide some insulation for the likes of BP and Shell, as well as Rio Tinto, regardless of any geopolitical concerns.

Even in the shadow of political tensions and poor economic prospects, Hunter said that some of the FTSE100 companies with exposure to China may have individual reasons to remain active in the country.

"Until such time as China achieves absolute self-sufficiency, it will retain its own need for foreign goods and services," he said. "Geopolitical tensions may remain elevated but the country also has practical needs which are difficult to circumvent."