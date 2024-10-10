Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium

90% share price premium

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

British-Australian mining corporation Rio Tinto has agreed a deal worth $6.7bn for Philadelphia-based lithium producer Arcadium Lithium.

Representing a 90% premium to Arcadium's closing share price of $3.08 per share on Friday (4 October), the deal agreed will see Rio Tinto pay $5.85 per share for the company that debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in January this year.  BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansion Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto's CEO, said: "Acquiring Arcadium Lithium is a significant step forward in Rio Tinto's long-term strategy, creating a world-class lithium business alongside our leading aluminium and copper operations to supply materials needed for the energy tran...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

US inflation falls to 2.4% in September

AJ Bell Investments promotes Ryan Hughes to managing director

More on Companies

AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs
Companies

AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs

Ethical issues such as privacy and bias

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium
Companies

Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium

90% share price premium

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust
Companies

Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust

AuMA down 4%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot