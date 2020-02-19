Richard Pease

IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?

Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow

clock 19 February 2020 •
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?

Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane

clock 27 January 2020 •
Sanditon AM rues lack of value appetite as it prepares to close down

Transferring two funds to CRUX AM

clock 21 October 2019 •
CRUX to convert Pease's fund into directly-invested Luxembourg vehicle amid Brexit fears

Converting £1.9bn European Special Sits fund

clock 21 January 2019 •
Richard Pease wins two-year dispute with Henderson over unpaid fees

Judgement made by High Court

clock 29 March 2018 •
