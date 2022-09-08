TM CRUX European Special Situations dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

'Deviation’ from investment process

Richard Pease of CRUX Asset Management
Richard Pease of CRUX Asset Management

The £599m TM CRUX European Special Situations fund has been dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown’s Wealth Shortlist due to a move away from its established investment process and run of poor returns.

Josef Licsauer, investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that while HL still regarded the fund's lead manager Richard Pease and his team highly, its "conviction around the fund's performance and investment process has been tested in recent years".

The Wealth Shortlist is a collection of funds Hargreaves sees as having "the greatest performance potential" and is designed to give investors some steer to products worth investing in.

BlackRock Continental European Income added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

Regarding the CRUX portfolio and the decision to drop it, Licsauer said that despite the overall outperformance since its launch in 2009, "performance in recent years has been lacklustre".

Since 2009, the fund has provided 191.6% in total returns, according to data from FE fundinfo, ahead of the IA Europe Excluding UK sector average of 136.1%.

However, the past few years have been a struggle for the fund, dropping down to the bottom quartile over three years, returning just 3.2%, while the sector average was 10.4% during that time.

Licsauer said: "Over the longer-term, Pease has built a successful record of investing in Europe, but performance has fallen outside of our expectations over the last six years.

"Importantly, our analysis also shows the drivers of performance in the past differs from what we have seen in recent years."

Pease has run the fund since 2015 when he joined from Henderson Global Investors with co-manager James Milne and merged their pre-existing Henderson European Special Situations Fund with the TM CRUX European Special Situations fund.

Licsauer explained that, according to HL, this switch in the CRUX fund's performance has been caused by stock selection.

"In our view, the managers' stock picking has been weaker than we expect and detracted from performance over this six year period.

"Our analysis shows Pease has in the past added most value by investing in medium-sized companies, and those in the industrials sector. However, investments in these areas have been key detractors from performance in more recent years."

The Big Interview: What I learned after being dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth Shortlist

The other major reason for HL dropping the fund is its conclusion that the team has "at times deviated from their tried-and-tested ‘four pillar' investment process".

"The managers can invest up to 20% of the fund in non-European companies," Licsauer explained.

"While this flexibility has the potential to enhance returns, some of these investments have not been aligned with the ‘four pillars', including the quality of management pillar, and detracted from performance."

The analyst said that Pease and his team had "acknowledge some mistakes have been made and have taken action, for example, by selling companies they would not typically invest in and have sought to refocus on the core principles of their process".

He continued that HL would maintain communication with Pease and the wider team "frequently" regarding performance and would continue to monitor the fund.

CRUX has been contacted for comment.

