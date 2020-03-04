retirement
Franklin Templeton UK equity veteran Spencer to retire
Departure sees reshuffle on three funds
Franklin Templeton takes Embark stake amid UK retirement expansion plans
First investment of its kind
2020 vision: What will be the big market trends over the next decade?
Technological advancements will play a huge part
Canada Life Investments launches monthly income fund
Multi-asset solution
FSCS ups final levy for 2019/20 by £16m to £532m
Life, pensions and investment advice levy down £29m
LGIM launches income share class for Target Return fund
Quarterly distribution
Schroders' Japanese equities veteran Andrew Rose to retire after nearly 40 years
Worked at Schroders since 1981
Bond veteran Bill Gross to retire after four decades
Maroutsos to take over funds
FCA presses ahead with investment pathways for drawdown customers
Advisers to consider pathways when assessing suitability
ASI's Guy Stern to retire after 35 years in industry; Schroders' Forest to take over role
Aymeric Forest to take multi-asset head role in February 2019
Budget 2018: Will Philip Hammond deliver tricks or treats to the economy?
Addressing social care and healthcare shortfalls
Janus Henderson's Tim Stevenson to retire after 35 years in industry
Joined Henderson in 1986
Investment trusts and the quest for retirement income
AIC reveals its 'dividend heroes'
How the UK Saves 2018: A comprehensive analysis of the retirement landscape
How the UK Saves 2018: A comprehensive analysis of the retirement landscape - Discover the facts, figures and key trends of Vanguard's detailed analysis of choices, demographics, member behaviours and outcomes for 6.5 million members of the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST).
FCA plans drawdown 'investment pathways' to boost outcomes
Retirement outcomes review consultation
FCA: Retirement wake-up packs must start at 50
Range of measures designed to protect consumers
Managers Barrass and Hughes to retire from Janus Henderson
Both to leave in June
Artemis Alpha trust board proposes raft of changes; Dodd's co-manager Paterson to retire
Performance fee dropped
Martin Gilbert: Financial services industry must be part of the country's long-term care solution
Forecasts 'enormously' under-predict growth in life expectancy
Columbia Threadneedle's property head Jordison to retire
Effective 1 May
Inflation series: Ageing past the tipping point
Long-term trends
Newton reshuffles management teams as Metcalfe retires
Number of changes
Gosling's Grouse: When should fund managers retire?
There is a strange obsession in this country with asking successful fund managers when they are going to retire.