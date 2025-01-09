Liontrust's Julian Fosh retires after nearly two decades with the firm

Following leave of absence

Sorin Dojan
2 min read

Julian Fosh has left Liontrust following “an unexpected and severe bout of illness” after 40 years in the fund management industry.

An important member of the Economic Advantage team, Fosh joined in 2008 to work alongside Anthony Cross to build up the Economic Advantage process and co-manage the UK equity fund range. "I feel tremendously proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to fulfil my potential working with the team at Liontrust and would like to thank all those both within the Liontrust family and without, past and present, who have contributed to this," he said. "Having recently suffered from an unexpected and severe bout of illness, now seems the right time to step back and enjoy my return to heal...

