Fidelity Japan trust's Nicholas Price to retire at the end of 2025

According to a stock exchange notice today (27 March), Price's assistant portfolio manager, Ying Lu, will take over as portfolio manager of Fidelity Japan from 1 October 2025. Fidelity's Mike Riddell: US growth is 'not going to be 3% forever' and the case for sovereign debt Meanwhile, Price will continue to work alongside Lu until the end of the year. The two have been working closely in the last three years, with the board stating that, as a result "we do not expect any change in the approach to the investment management of the company". Price joined Fidelity's Tokyo office i...