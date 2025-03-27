Fidelity Japan trust's Nicholas Price to retire at the end of 2025

Nicholas Price, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Japan trust, will retire at the end of 2025 after spending more than three decades with Fidelity International in Japan.
According to a stock exchange notice today (27 March), Price's assistant portfolio manager, Ying Lu, will take over as portfolio manager of Fidelity Japan from 1 October 2025. Fidelity's Mike Riddell: US growth is 'not going to be 3% forever' and the case for sovereign debt Meanwhile, Price will continue to work alongside Lu until the end of the year. The two have been working closely in the last three years, with the board stating that, as a result "we do not expect any change in the approach to the investment management of the company". Price joined Fidelity's Tokyo office i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes