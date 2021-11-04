The data revealed £1.6bn poured into responsible investment funds over the period, marking it as the second highest month for inflows since March.

Responsible investment funds under management stood at £85 billion at the end of month, according to the IA, while their overall share of industry funds under management was up at 5.5%.

Overall, total net retails sales for the period stood at £2.3bn, while the global IA sector performed best, with net sales coming in at £995m over the month.

Tracker fund sales also performed well, with inflows of £1bn, while property funds had inflows of £90m, nearly four times higher than the August figure which was down at £23m.

UK equity funds saw outflows of £584m, according to the data. It was the second consecutive month of outflows for the sector.

"It is encouraging to see investors' continuing commitment to sustainability in the run-up to the crucial COP26 negotiations. This is reflected in the strong inflows into responsible investment funds in September, which accounted for two-thirds of the total funds," said Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association.

Last year, flows into responsible funds reached a record £7.1bn, while investors added £3.1bn in the third quarter of the fiscal year, according to Investment Association data.

"The FTSE's performance has been solid in recent months and the rebound in UK companies paying dividends continues, but investor appetite for UK equities has weakened for the second consecutive month. Uncertainty remains over the pace of economic recovery into 2022 and the outlook for inflation as supply chain and labour challenges continue to bite in the run up to Christmas," he added.

In terms of asset class, equites performed best in September this year, though the month marked the first time the figure came out at under £1bn since February.

Fixed income was the second best-selling asset class, with £620m of inflows over the month.

The worst sector performer of the month was the UK All Companies sector, which experienced outflows of £341m.