Dimensional appoints new responsible investment heads

Whittington replaces Joe Chi, who has returned to his previous role of senior portfolio manager and vice president and will be retiring by the end of the year.

Whittington previously worked as senior portfolio manager and vice president in the firm's London office, while working as a member of Dimensional's Investment Stewardship Committee. Prior to Dimensional, he worked in various roles in firms such as J.P. Morgan and Merill Lynch.

Huebel will continue her role as portfolio manager and vice president, having managed Dimensional's social and sustainable fixed income portfolios since their inception. She frequently represents Dimensional on ESG matters to both clients and at conferences.

Huebel also previously worked as an analyst for Dimensional's Investment Analytics and Data team managing fixed income reporting.

"These appointments will further our decades-long commitment to sustainability," said Gerard O'Reilly, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Dimensional Fund Advisors. "For nearly 20 years, we have managed robust commingled ESG investment solutions on behalf of clients.

"During that time, informed by the work of leading academics and climate scientists, we conducted extensive research into ESG considerations, developed a reliable approach to analysing and integrating ESG data, built innovative strategies that take environmental and social considerations into account, and designed a systematic approach that enables effective stewardship activities for portfolios that hold thousands of companies."