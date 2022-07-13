Atlas Responsible Investors launches UCITS version of long/short equity impact fund

Broadens access to the strategy

The investment process of the strategy begins with a screening of companies whose activity or business practices contribute to the UN SDGs.
Parisian hedge fund Atlas Responsible Investors has launched the UCITS version of its long/short equity impact strategy, providing access to a wider range of investors.

The strategy, launched for family offices in 2019, aims to generate returns irrespective of market conditions and only invests in companies which align with the firm's ‘Eleven Sustainable Investment Goals'.

"Launching a UCITS fund is a natural continuation to offer our unique investment strategy, which has proven its all-weather resilience over the past three years," said Quentin Dumortier, founder and CIO at Atlas. 

"We want to capture a source of alpha which comes from being long the companies that are aligned with structural sustainability trends and being short companies that are either going against those trends or are worst in class when it comes to internal practices." 

Shorting for ESG: Could liquid alternatives be part of the next wave of responsible investments?

The investment process of the strategy begins with a screening of companies whose activity or business practices contribute to the UN SDGs. Atlas then builds the portfolio by applying a fundamental framework focused on bottom-up analysis. 

"By working with sustainability leaders in the fields relevant to Atlas' sustainable investment goals, we can leverage the power of human judgement and go beyond unharmonised ESG data," said Marie de Muizon, chief impact officer. 

"We also engage with management teams to further foster progress on their most material sustainability issues."

Atlas Responsible Investors was founded in 2019 by Quentin Dumortier. Atlas is B Corp certified and, according to the firm, the first hedge fund exclusively focused on responsible investing. 

