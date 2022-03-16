First Sentier makes triple RI and corporate sustainability appointment

Double hire from Prince’s Trust and WWF

clock • 1 min read
London-based Cressida Grant will lead the firm’s global philanthropic strategy
Image:

London-based Cressida Grant will lead the firm’s global philanthropic strategy

First Sentier Investors has made a triple appointment to its responsible investment (RI) and corporate sustainability capabilities.

Joining from the WWF, where she was a technical specialist in the organisation's sustainable finance team, new hire Joanne Lee has been given the role of RI specialist.

Based in Hong Kong, she will be part of the firm's London-based RI team headed up by global RI head Will Oulton. Lee will be responsible for the delivery and promotion of RI's strategy in Asia.

Another new hire is Cressida Grant, who joins as head of corporate philanthropy.

David Allen joins First Sentier Investors as global head of investment management

London-based Grant will lead the firm's global philanthropic strategy and previously headed up philanthropy at The Prince's Trust, where she joins from. Prior to this, she developed and managed the Stonehage Fleming Charitable Foundation.

She will report to Rebecca Antonini who has been appointed to the newly-created role of head of corporate sustainability.

Reporting to chief financial and strategy officer Suzanne Evans, Antonini will work alongside the RI team and ensure the business is operating to internationally-accepted standards of sustainability.

She has been with the firm for 15 years, most recently as director of corporate development.

"We believe acting responsibly as a business is in the best interest of our clients, and enables us to support our key stakeholder groups including our employees, wider society and our shareholder," said the firm's CEO Mark Steinberg.

"Increasingly, corporates are also being assessed and held to account for their business practices and social impacts and how these are aligned with stated responsible investment principles."

Related Topics

More on People moves

Both new hires will report to JPMAM's Jennifer Wu
People moves

JPMAM adds to sustainable investing team with double hire

Roland Rott and Soňa Stadtelmeyer-Petru

Ellie Duncan
clock 15 March 2022 • 2 min read
Charlie McCann of Square Mile
People moves

Square Mile bolsters research team with analyst hire

Charlie McCann

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 15 March 2022 • 1 min read
David Dowsett of GAM Investments
People moves

BlueBay's Dowsett joins GAM as Lawler and Clerkson leave firm

Spent 18 years at BlueBay

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
02

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

10 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

10 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot