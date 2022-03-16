First Sentier makes triple RI and corporate sustainability appointment

Joining from the WWF, where she was a technical specialist in the organisation's sustainable finance team, new hire Joanne Lee has been given the role of RI specialist.

Based in Hong Kong, she will be part of the firm's London-based RI team headed up by global RI head Will Oulton. Lee will be responsible for the delivery and promotion of RI's strategy in Asia.

Another new hire is Cressida Grant, who joins as head of corporate philanthropy.

London-based Grant will lead the firm's global philanthropic strategy and previously headed up philanthropy at The Prince's Trust, where she joins from. Prior to this, she developed and managed the Stonehage Fleming Charitable Foundation.

She will report to Rebecca Antonini who has been appointed to the newly-created role of head of corporate sustainability.

Reporting to chief financial and strategy officer Suzanne Evans, Antonini will work alongside the RI team and ensure the business is operating to internationally-accepted standards of sustainability.

She has been with the firm for 15 years, most recently as director of corporate development.

"We believe acting responsibly as a business is in the best interest of our clients, and enables us to support our key stakeholder groups including our employees, wider society and our shareholder," said the firm's CEO Mark Steinberg.

"Increasingly, corporates are also being assessed and held to account for their business practices and social impacts and how these are aligned with stated responsible investment principles."