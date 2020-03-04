regulatory fees

FSA fines soared to £423m in 2012/13
The Financial Services Authority handed out fines totalling more than £400m in the last year before it was overhauled, a huge jump from previous years amid mammoth fines for banks over LIBOR failings.

Advisers hit with £76m FSCS bill
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will levy an estimated £76m on investment advisers in 2013/4, with failed firm Keydata highlighted as one of the main cases impacting the overall bill.

FSA said to delay Arch cru compensation
The publication of the final details of the Financial Services Authority's (FSA's) £110m Arch cru redress scheme have been postponed due to the overwhelming response to the regulator's consultation.