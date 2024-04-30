Hargreaves Lansdown triples number of new clients in three months

New business driven by platform

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown experienced a nearly threefold surge in new client acquisitions over the first quarter of 2024.

The DIY-platform welcomed 34,000 net new clients last quarter, compared to 12,000 in the final quarter of 2023. This was a 48% increase year-on-year and the the highest quarterly amount since the same period last year. In a trading update this morning (30 April), chief executive Dan Olley said the high volume of new clients reflected the "increasing popularity of our newer products such as ready-made pensions, our cash ISA offerings and Active Savings". Hargreaves Lansdown's assets under administration levels hit £149.7bn for the period, increasing from £142.3bn at the end of 2023. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative

Bloomberg debuts fully customisable sustainable investment screening tool

Trustpilot