Hargreaves Lansdown triples number of new clients in three months

The DIY-platform welcomed 34,000 net new clients last quarter, compared to 12,000 in the final quarter of 2023. This was a 48% increase year-on-year and the the highest quarterly amount since the same period last year. In a trading update this morning (30 April), chief executive Dan Olley said the high volume of new clients reflected the "increasing popularity of our newer products such as ready-made pensions, our cash ISA offerings and Active Savings". Hargreaves Lansdown's assets under administration levels hit £149.7bn for the period, increasing from £142.3bn at the end of 2023. ...