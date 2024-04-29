Royal London AM equities chief Rutter and four portfolio managers exit to set up own firm

Royal London Asset Management's head of equities Peter Rutter and four global equity portfolio managers are set to depart the firm to set up their own company.
The departing portfolio managers are Chris Parr, Will Kenney, James Clarke and Niko de Walden. Rutter joined RLAM in 2017 from Waverton Investment Management, where he worked as a director for global equities for nearly five years. Royal London AM head of fixed income Jonathan Platt to retire Prior to that, he was managing director for global equities at IronBridge International for more than five years and, before that, he worked as a portfolio manager at Deutsche Asset Management, now DWS. Following the resignations, RLAM has reshuffled its global equities team, which will no...
