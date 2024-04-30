FCA outlines post-Brexit overhaul of UK's securitisation regime

The Financial Conduct Authority is introducing a series of amendments to its proposed UK’s securitisation rules in response to feedback from the financial sector.
After publishing its initial briefing last August, the regulator said it now considers it "appropriate to make some amendments to the policy proposals we consulted on", after receiving 12 responses to the first draft. The changes include clarifications to the due diligence and transparency requirements, with an adjustment to the former for secondary market investors, specifically in relation to disclosures made by manufacturers. It also said there was now "no need for risk retention" in relation to securitisations of firm's own liabilities, such as own issued covered bonds. The FCA...
