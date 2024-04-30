Inflows into Article 8 funds rebound after three quarters of outflows

Article 8 funds registered net inflows of €14bn during the first quarter of 2024, following three quarters of outflows, a Morningstar report has found.
The rebound was driven mainly by fixed income and passive strategies, the report stated. Meanwhile, Article 9 funds bled money for a second consecutive quarter, with outflows hitting nearly €4bn between January and March this year. By comparison, Article 6 funds brought in €43bn during the same period. Both Article 8 and 9 funds performed worse than Article 6 funds over the past five quarters. Morningstar: Janus Henderson and Man Group have 'room to improve' on ESG commitments Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar and author of the report, claim...
