Inflows into Article 8 funds rebound after three quarters of outflows

Article 9 funds bled nearly €4bn

clock • 1 min read

Article 8 funds registered net inflows of €14bn during the first quarter of 2024, following three quarters of outflows, a Morningstar report has found.

The rebound was driven mainly by fixed income and passive strategies, the report stated. Meanwhile, Article 9 funds bled money for a second consecutive quarter, with outflows hitting nearly €4bn between January and March this year.  By comparison, Article 6 funds brought in €43bn during the same period. Both Article 8 and 9 funds performed worse than Article 6 funds over the past five quarters.  Morningstar: Janus Henderson and Man Group have 'room to improve' on ESG commitments Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar and author of the report, claim...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

Bloomberg debuts fully customisable sustainable investment screening tool
ESG

Bloomberg debuts fully customisable sustainable investment screening tool

Available via Bloomberg terminal

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 April 2024 • 1 min read
Inflows into Article 8 funds rebound after three quarters of outflows
ESG

Inflows into Article 8 funds rebound after three quarters of outflows

Article 9 funds bled nearly €4bn

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 April 2024 • 1 min read
US sustainable funds suffer highest redemptions on record in first quarter
ESG

US sustainable funds suffer highest redemptions on record in first quarter

$8.8bn outflows

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 April 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot