Rathbone Investment Management

The Big Interview: Rathbones' CIO on chemicals, crocodiles and retirement plans

Investment

The Big Interview: Rathbones' CIO on chemicals, crocodiles and retirement plans

We talk to Julian Chillingworth

clock 22 November 2021 • 6 min read
Smith and Savage named Rathbones co-CIOs with Chillingworth set to retire

People moves

Smith and Savage named Rathbones co-CIOs with Chillingworth set to retire

CIO to retire next year after four decades

clock 14 July 2021 • 2 min read
Rathbones' Jackson: Cyclical rally unlikely to last

Funds

Rathbones' Jackson: Cyclical rally unlikely to last

Selling 'lockdown losers'

clock 05 June 2020 •
Into the void: Recession will be 'deepest peak-to-trough decline in recent memory', experts warn

US

Into the void: Recession will be 'deepest peak-to-trough decline in recent memory', experts warn

US labour market key to recovery following Covid-19 impact

clock 30 March 2020 •
Rathbone IM leads calls for firms to comply with Modern Slavery Act

Industry

Rathbone IM leads calls for firms to comply with Modern Slavery Act

'Strong commitment to fighting modern slavery'

clock 20 March 2020 •
The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors

Industry

The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors

Aiming for 'more clarity and consistency'

clock 28 February 2020 •
Rathbones UTM reports 74% rise in inflows in 2019

Industry

Rathbones UTM reports 74% rise in inflows in 2019

'Exceptional' year for RUTM

clock 20 February 2020 •
The origins of capitalism: A privilege with a purpose

Markets

The origins of capitalism: A privilege with a purpose

Using private capital for public good

clock 09 September 2019 •
Rathbones adds to stewardship capabilities

Industry

Rathbones adds to stewardship capabilities

Will report to stewardship director

clock 28 February 2019 •
How can investors avoid 'diworsification'?

Wealth managers

How can investors avoid 'diworsification'?

Making diversification work for you

clock 24 January 2019 •
Trustpilot