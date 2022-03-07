A Fresh Take podcast: International Women's Day

In recent years there has been more appreciation for the important role the asset management industry has to play in helping to forge women's equality.

Last month the FTSE Women Leaders Review highlighted the "robust and collective action" of investors and how it has been a "significant contributor to progress".

So what is the industry doing to help break down barriers and what more do they need to do?

In this episode of A Fresh Take, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor at Investment Week, speaks to three women from the industry to discuss not just their engagement with external companies but also the evolution of the asset management industry when it comes to gender diversity and what they would like to see in the future.

Our guests are:

•Juliet Schooling-Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services

•Stephanie Niven, global sustainable equity portfolio manager at Nintey One

•Noelle Cazalis, fixed income fund manager at Rathbone Investment Management

Listen here or below: