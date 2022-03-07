A Fresh Take podcast: International Women's Day

Guests discuss role of asset management industry

clock • 1 min read
Latest episode of A Fresh Take
Latest episode of A Fresh Take

March 8 marks International Women’s Day and this year’s theme is break the bias.

In recent years there has been more appreciation for the important role the asset management industry has to play in helping to forge women's equality.

Last month the FTSE Women Leaders Review highlighted the "robust and collective action" of investors and how it has been a "significant contributor to progress".

So what is the industry doing to help break down barriers and what more do they need to do?

In this episode of A Fresh Take, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor at Investment Week, speaks to three women from the industry to discuss not just their engagement with external companies but also the evolution of the asset management industry when it comes to gender diversity and what they would like to see in the future.

Our guests are:

•Juliet Schooling-Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services

•Stephanie Niven, global sustainable equity portfolio manager at Nintey One

•Noelle Cazalis, fixed income fund manager at Rathbone Investment Management

Listen here or below: 

Liontrust waives charges and fees on Russia fund

International Women's Day: How to #BreakThe Bias

M&G CEO John Foley
Industry

M&G to start £500m share buyback programme after demerger commitments met 'well ahead' of target

AUM up 0.8%

Ellie Duncan
clock 08 March 2022 • 2 min read
Four female managers offering performance and diversification
Diversity

Four female managers offering performance and diversification

BMO's Kelly Prior picks

Kelly Prior
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
How do you break the bias?
Diversity

International Women's Day: How to #BreakThe Bias

Women in the industry share their thoughts

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 March 2022 • 1 min read
