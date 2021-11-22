The Big Interview: Rathbones' CIO on chemicals, crocodiles and retirement plans

Having been at Rathbones for more than 20 years - most recently as its chief investment officer - Chillingworth announced in July this year that he would retire in early 2022, leaving the role to future co-CIOs Elizabeth Savage and Edward Smith.

"I have been working in finance for over 40 years and I had agreed with my wife that I would stop working at 65," he told Investment Week. "I was not going to go back on that."

Chillingworth first began working in the City in 1977, having graduated with a degree in chemistry.

"I wanted to work in industrial chemical production, but we were just coming out of a deep recession and I couldn't get a job, so I answered a box advert in The Telegraph," he explains.

"It did not say the name of the company or anything like that, but I ended up being at an interview for James Capel - knowing absolutely nothing about stockbroking."

After two years at the firm, Chillingworth yearned to return to the chemicals industry and almost took a job in the sector, but the company went bust shortly before he could accept the offer.

"It was written in the stars that I was not going back into the chemicals industry any time soon," he says. "However, I did recognise that my skillset did not necessarily lend itself to stockbroking. This is when I decided I was better suited to the buy side than the sell side."

It was then that Chillingworth became a junior analyst for Philips Electronics' pension scheme, where he says he witnessed "a complete change in the fabric of British industry in the late 1970s".

It transpired that a career in investing was Chillingworth's cup of tea after all. He later worked for Gilbert de Botton, who founded Lord Rothschild-backed Global Asset Management.

After deciding this was too UK-centric, he moved to Bankers Trust, where he covered the UK, Canada and the Middle East.

"I used to fly constantly because I was at the beck and call of quite a few quasi sub-national clients. I used to fly so often the company struck a deal with BA so that I could fly Concorde for the price of a club ticket."

It was after Bankers Trust shut up shop 18 months later that Chillingworth co-founded the Qatari Sovereign Wealth fund with his former boss.

"I used to be flown into Doha on a Friday night, because they always loved to have a meeting on a Saturday.

"We would turn up at nine o'clock at the oil ministry and run through what we have been doing.

"We would rotate this between fund managers at the time, of which there were three of us. We would just stay at the same hotel and swap nights."

From here, he spent several years at Hambros which, during his tenure, was acquired by South-African-headquartered Investec (now Ninety One).

"To help the companies integrate, [founder and CEO] Hendrik du Toit would take us all white water rafting along the Angola/Botswana border. Which all went swimmingly, until one time, we got lost," he says.

"We had to trundle through the bush in the twilight to get back to the base camp; we could not get down the river any further at night because of the crocodiles."

In the end, it was not the fact that he almost became a crocodile's midnight feast, but rather a phone call from former Rathbone Unit Trust Management (RUTM) CEO Peter Pearson Lund in 2001 that led Chillingworth to step away from the firm and spearhead the newly-rebranded investment arm of the business which, at the time, managed a total of £100m in assets.

Chillingworth co-managed the Rathbones Technology fund alongside a fresh-faced James Thomson; a £10m fund which had launched in 1999 and achieved spectacular returns in the two years prior to him joining.

"Shortly afterwards, the TMT crisis hit and everything went pear-shaped. Quite a lot of money flew out the door," he recalls. "But by then I already had 30-odd years of experience. Through my career, I have realised that you have to take a degree of managed risk, and you have to back individuals.

"When I first met the team at Rathbones I could see they were quite young, but they undoubtedly had underlying abilities. I had learned to recognise which people will be good at managing money. It is not just a science - this is partially intuitive as well."

Now the £4.3bn Rathbone Global Opportunities fund, with Thomson still at its helm, is one of the best long-term performers in its sector. RUTM, meanwhile, manages £12.1bn of assets - 20% of Rathbone Brothers' total AUM.

But that is still not to say the company is immune to shocks, the latest of which occurred between February and March last year, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some of the senior management had not really seen a crisis quite like that one, because a lot of them were not working in the 1980s," Chillingworth explains.

"The 1987 crisis was very different from the prolonged recession in the early 1990s; the Global Financial Crisis was different still. But having been through these helped me undoubtedly.

"In each, communication was key. We spent a huge amount of time talking to each other and keeping people in the loop about what was happening."

That being said, the CIO points out the world had not lived through a pandemic for more than 100 years, and that there were "scary moments - there always are".

"But what the Global Financial Crisis taught a lot of more experienced investors was that central banks would step in early, because they were not going to make the same mistakes again," he says.

"We saw central banks and governments acting very quickly, which helped to reassure investors. But our role was to stop people from doing silly things, and guide them - and our clients - through the period without panicking."

The role of keeping clients and employees calm during even the most turbulent of times is not a light undertaking, so it was of fundamental importance that the firm found the right replacement for Chillingworth.

From early next year, current head of research Elizabeth Savage and head of asset allocation Edward Smith are to become co-CIOs, reporting to Rathbone Investment Management managing director, Ivo Darnley.

"Rathbones is a big business now, and the role of CIO requires vastly different skillsets," Chillingworth says. "The two of them really bring all of these together.

"The idea of a CIO office, as opposed to a singular person, is a much more modern way to look at things."

As for Chillingworth, his plans from next year onwards are varied. While a coveted trip to New Zealand seems to be off the cards as a result of the pandemic, he and his wife are keen to explore Eastern Europe by rail.

"I want to do some other things as well," he says.

"I have already been involved as a non-executive director for investment trusts and am involved in my former university's investment committee.

"I would also quite like to work for a charity. It would be a pity not to put my experience to good use, especially if it can be used to help people."