IARB launches campaign to improve retail investor access to bonds

Called on the FCA to do more

clock • 2 min read
Led by IARB chair and deputy chair Stacey Parsons and Tom Capon
Image:

Winterflood Securities head of fixed income Stacey Parsons and Tom Capon, chair of City Future, have launched a campaign to improve access to regulated bonds for UK investors.

The pair have spearheaded the initiative for The Investor Access to Regulated Bonds Working Group (IARB), acting as chair and deputy chair, respectively.

The core of the project is to secure improved investor and discretionary wealth manager access to regulated transferable bonds, with lower denominated issuances (the wholesale thresholds).

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

In a joint statement, the pair said that IARB "aims to accelerate the dialogue at a crucial time of change in UK financial services regulation."

They continued: "The formation of the group aligns with comments made by Mel Stride of the Treasury Select Committee stating that the Treasury should require the FCA to have regard for financial inclusion in its rulemaking."

The IARB chairs referred back to the Treasury's consultation from April, when it "acknowledged the need to address an ‘artificial incentive to issue non-equity securities in high denominations'."

"Many in the regulated environment will know this to be the €100,000-entry threshold, that, in combination with several other factors - leaves many smaller counterparties and investors unable to invest in high quality bonds, here in the UK," they added.

There had been some small positive steps though, with the FCA ruling on PRIIPs and the applicability to bond issuance.

"However, IARB believes there is much more to be done," the chairs said.

The proposal has received support from the wider industry, with IARB listing Brewin Dolphin, Investec Wealth & Investment, Killik & Co, Rathbone Investment Management as just some of its members.

Tom Lee, head of trading proposition at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that his company was "committed to levelling the playing field and ensuring that the retail investor is able to access the same opportunities as institutional investors. […] We look forward to working with IARB members towards this goal."

