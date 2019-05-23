Q1 2019

Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty

Investment

Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty

AUM up due to strong markets

clock 23 May 2019 •
Absolute return funds post double-digit losses in Q1 while small-cap and tech mandates leap ahead

Funds

Absolute return funds post double-digit losses in Q1 while small-cap and tech mandates leap ahead

City Financial fund named the worst

clock 03 April 2019 •
2018 trading round-up: Man shares fall 4% as 'difficult year' causes drop in performance fees

Investment

2018 trading round-up: Man shares fall 4% as 'difficult year' causes drop in performance fees

Quarterly trading update

clock 01 March 2019 •
Trustpilot