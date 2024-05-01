House of Lords condemns FCA's application of cost disclosure regime for investment trusts

In a letter to FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi on Tuesday (30 April), the Financial Services Regulation Committee, a newly formed body to oversee UK financial regulators, said the watchdog's interpretation of retained EU regulations is costing the sector £7bn per year. The UK's application of MiFID and PRIIPs requires investment trusts to report costs in the same format as unlisted open-ended funds. According to the committee, this creates a "falsely elevated" number for aggregated ongoing cost forecasts of funds which are held by investment trusts, giving "misleading" information to investors...