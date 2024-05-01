House of Lords condemns FCA's application of cost disclosure regime for investment trusts

The House of Lords has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to take urgent action in resolving the problems caused by its application of the cost disclosure regime on investment trusts.
In a letter to FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi on Tuesday (30 April), the Financial Services Regulation Committee, a newly formed body to oversee UK financial regulators, said the watchdog's interpretation of retained EU regulations is costing the sector £7bn per year. The UK's application of MiFID and PRIIPs requires investment trusts to report costs in the same format as unlisted open-ended funds. According to the committee, this creates a "falsely elevated" number for aggregated ongoing cost forecasts of funds which are held by investment trusts, giving "misleading" information to investors...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes