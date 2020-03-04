Prudential

Industry Voice: Making more of Multi-Asset
Changes were made earlier this year to Prudential's multi-asset range. Paul Fidell, Head of Business Development, Investments at Prudential, explains why the changes have been made and how the team are approaching asset allocation within the multi- asset...

Industry Voice: Good governance - a key differentiator
Good governance of multi-asset portfolios is increasingly important. However, the complexity of the process is increasing. Ciaran Mulligan, Head of Investment Manager Oversight at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office, shares his views on how quantitative...

The role of active and passive funds in portfolios
Industry Voice: Adrian Gaspar, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office (T&IO), provides some thoughts as to why advisers may look to use active and passive funds in portfolios, either exclusively or alongside...