M&G CIO Jack Daniels to retire next year

Joined in 2001

Chief investment officer at M&G Jack Daniels will retire from the business in June 2023, after more than three-decade industry career.

Daniels' career across investment and markets has spanned more than 35 years.

He joined Prudential back in 2001 and took on the role of M&G CIO in March 2019, ahead of its demerger later that year.

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

Daniels continued to take on new responsibilities as late as last year, adding asset management sales and distribution to his role.

M&G chief executive John Foley said: "Since becoming CIO in 2019, Jack has been instrumental in our investment teams delivering strong performance for our clients and enabling M&G to maintain its reputation for active investment across both public and private asset classes.

"Jack will remain in role until June next year to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities."

Alternatives adds £5bn to Schroders net inflows while mutual funds leak cash

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

