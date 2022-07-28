M&G CIO Jack Daniels to retire next year

Chief investment officer at M&G Jack Daniels will retire from the business in June 2023, after more than three-decade industry career.
Daniels' career across investment and markets has spanned more than 35 years.
He joined Prudential back in 2001 and took on the role of M&G CIO in March 2019, ahead of its demerger later that year.
Daniels continued to take on new responsibilities as late as last year, adding asset management sales and distribution to his role.
M&G chief executive John Foley said: "Since becoming CIO in 2019, Jack has been instrumental in our investment teams delivering strong performance for our clients and enabling M&G to maintain its reputation for active investment across both public and private asset classes.
"Jack will remain in role until June next year to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities."