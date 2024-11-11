Prudential names former Morgan Stanley co-head Jacques Chappuis as PGIM CEO

Prudential Investment Manager (PGIM) has appointed former co-head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Jacques Chappuis, as the firm’s incoming CEO and president.
From 1 May 2025, Chappuis' appointment comes as the current CEO and president of PGIM, David Hunt, retires. Hunt will continue as chair until the end of July next year "to ensure a smooth transition", according to the company. PGIM's multi-asset arm poaches from Goldman Sachs AM for head of portfolio management role Chappuis will report to Andrew Sullivan, head of international businesses and global investment management for Prudential Financial, who praised Hunt for his leadership. He said that under the outgoing CEO's tenure, "PGIM has grown to become one of the premier global a...
