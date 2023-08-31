Former Prudential chief Mark FitzPatrick leads race for next St James's Place CEO - reports

Successor to Andrew Croft

Former Prudential group CEO Mark FitzPatrick
Former Prudential group CEO Mark FitzPatrick is believed to be the top candidate to replace Andrew Croft as CEO of St. James’s Place.

FitzPatrick served in the top job for about a year, before becoming special adviser to the CEO and a member of the Prudential board in March 2023. He joined the company in 2019 as CFO and COO from Deloitte, where he worked for 26 years.

St James's Place begins hunt for Andrew Croft's successor - reports

According to reports from Sky News, the board of St James's Place had highlighted FitzPatrick as the preferred choice to succeed Croft.

Headhunter Russell Raynolds Associates is handling the recruitment process and a conclusion could be reached as early as next month.

Other candidates are still being considered, but people familiar with the matter told the news channel Prudential's former group CEO is almost certain to accept the offer to lead SJP.

St James's Place declined to comment and Prudential has been contacted for comment.

Rumours about the recruitment of a potential successor for Croft first started circulating at the end of May, following disappointing Q1 2023 results for the wealth giant, which posted a 31% drop in net inflows and 11% in gross inflows.

Croft has been at SJP since 1993 and became CFO in 2004, which he held until 2017. He was then promoted to CEO in 2018.

