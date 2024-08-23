'Friend and mentor to many': Industry pays tribute to Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer

Morgan Stanley International chair and former CEO of Prudential Jonathan Bloomer has died aged 70, following the Bayesian superyacht sinking in Sicily.
Bloomer and his wife, Judy Bloomer, were both aboard British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch's superyacht, which sank off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of Monday (19 August). Their family has described them as "incredible people and an inspiration to many". "We are grieving for our loved ones and all of those affected by the tragedy. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the emergency services and everyone who helped tirelessly in this rescue operation," the Bloomer family said. Lynch was also confirmed dead after the yacht ran into trouble and capsized in storm...
