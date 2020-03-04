Pru

Pru predicts EIS and VCT surge after MIP clampdown
Pru predicts EIS and VCT surge after MIP clampdown

High-net-worth clients on the hunt for tax efficient savings vehicles following the Budget clampdown on maximum investment plans (MIPs) are likely to turn to enterprise investment schemes (EIS) and venture capital trusts (VCTs), the Prudential has predicted....