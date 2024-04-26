Close Brothers AM hires Investec W&I senior investment director in bespoke push

Close Brothers Asset Management has poached another senior investment director from Investec Wealth & Investment.
Tom Squire has joined the firm's Mayfair office to bolster CBAM's bespoke offering, managing investment portfolios for wealthy individuals, trusts, charities and companies. He spent over 18 years working at Investec W&I, now part of Rathbones Group, as a senior investment director. Close Brothers AM hires additional investment manager from Investec W&I "We are delighted to have Tom on board and are pleased he is joining us in our London Mayfair office," said Nathanael Pinder, chief commercial officer at CBAM. "With almost twenty years of experience of managing bespoke portfoli...
