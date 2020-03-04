Polar cCapital
Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up
Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
FE fundinfo unveils group with most 2020 Alpha Fund Managers
55 managers joined the list this year
Polar Capital acquires US-based value equity team
Will form new Phaeacian Partners
Polar Capital Global Financials trust to cut fees as it extends life cycle
No longer fixed life structure
Polar Capital hires head for new in-house trading desk
Newly created role
Polar Capital: How to avoid value traps in the technology sector
Not focusing on valuation key to 'winning in the stockmarket'
Update: Polar sees outflows as it merges Japan funds
On the lookout for new teams
Polar Capital Global Healthcare adds big-hitters to board
Andrew Fleming and Jeremy Whitley to join in December
Polar Capital: Healthcare headwinds short term in the US
Overweight healthcare equipment
Results round-up: RLAM assets hit record £130bn in H1
Trading updates to 30 June 2019
Polar hires ex-Neptune's Unwin for technology team
One other ex-Neptune hire
Polar makes senior management changes and mulls launches
New head of marketing appointed
Polar Capital profits up 52% in 'year of two halves'
AUM settles at £13.8bn from September's £14.7bn peak
Is Europe turning Japanese? Polar Capital's Davis doesn't think so
The 'Europe is going Japanese' fear has driven a big re-rating and outperformance of growth stocks relative to value year to date.
Polar Capital Technology Trust makes changes to fees as assets grow
Trust's assets nearing £2bn
2018 trading round-up: Man shares fall 4% as 'difficult year' causes drop in performance fees
Quarterly trading update
Artemis promotes income fund managers Shenton and Marsh to partner
Co-managers of £5.5bn AUM Artemis Income fund
Profit forecasts of asset and wealth managers fall by up to 39%
Peel Hunt research
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
Polar Capital appoints CIO from JOHCM
Left firm last year
Polar Capital's Davis: Time to take control of style drift?
The past six months in European markets have been dominated by two factors: profit warnings in the more cyclical sectors and an aggressive derating of mid-cap growth stocks.
How did listed asset managers fare in 2018?
Turnaround from 2017