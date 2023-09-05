Polar Capital makes double analyst hire for global technology team

Holt has joined the firm as an investment analyst from Janus Henderson Investors, where he worked as a portfolio analyst on the Global Technology Lenders and Sustainable Future Technologies strategies.

Meanwhile, Ghayor has also started as an investment analyst from Exane BNP Paribas, where she worked as an equity research analyst within the media and internet team.

Ben Rogoff, co-head of Polar Capital's technology team, said: "We are delighted to welcome Fred and Lina to the team. They represent some of the best young talent in the market today and their addition will further enhance our ability to identify and invest in the most exciting technology themes and companies.

"These hires reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in our own research capabilities and come at an exciting time for the technology sector following recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence."

Iain Evans, global head of distribution at Polar Capital, added: "Technology has been at the core of Polar Capital since our launch in 2001. It is an exciting time to be expanding what is already one of the largest and most successful technology teams globally, and I am confident that both Fred and Lina will be great additions to that team."