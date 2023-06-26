Polar Capital profits sink as AUM falls 13%

Core operating profits down 31%

Polar Capital’s profits before tax fell 27% over the last year as the firm struggled to maintain its assets under management, according to its annual results.

In the annual results to 31 March 2023, it revealed that AUM had fallen 13% to £19.2bn, while core operating profits for the firm dropped by 31%.

Despite the drop in profits, the firm's dividend for the year was maintained at 2022 levels at 46p per share.

Gavin Rochussen, CEO of Polar, argued that the decline in AUM was "considered modest relative to industry wide outflows".

He noted the firm's Emerging Market Stars range had net inflows in the year of £236m, while its Sustainable Thematic Equities strategy had inflows of £103m.

"There is in excess of £23bn of capacity in fund strategies that are currently benefitting from net inflows," he added.

Rochussen also said the firm was continuing its international growth, with the Nordic region becoming "a significant market", a new office in Singapore and continual development in the US.

"The group's strong balance sheet and range of differentiated fund strategies positions us well for the future, supported by our performance led approach and our strong culture," he concluded.

The trust's board underwent a series of changes at the end of the previous reporting season, with John Mansell and Jamie Cayzer-Colvin stepping down as part of the company's "transitions to a 'post founder' leadership team".

After 12 months with the current board, chair David Lamb said it intends to initiate an" external review of board effectiveness" to be carried out by an independent third party over the coming year. 

