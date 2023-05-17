Polar Capital appoints emerging markets and Asia fund manager

Joining on 1 June, Wright will be working under Jorry Nøddekær, lead manager of the Polar Capital Emerging Markets Stars fund.

Wright will join the firm from Federated Hermes where he spent six years, most recently as an associate director in its global emerging markets equity team.

Prior to this, he worked as an analysts on Aberdeen Asset Management's emerging market equities team.

Polar has also began an engagement with Aatman Ajmera as an independent research consultant, to provide investment research and advisory services for the emerging market team.

Ajmera is based in Mumbai and was previously co-manager of the Nordea Asian Stars fund at Nordea Asset Management.

Nøddekær said: "We are very pleased to welcome Jasper to the team and to work with Aatman, who provides us with his research services.

"Both individuals have significant expertise in emerging market equities which will greatly support our strong track record of investing in companies in some of the most innovative and rapidly developing economies in our investment universe.

"Having founded the team a little over five years ago, we now have six sector specialists working across a range of funds that currently have over £1.1bn of emerging market equities, as well as access to a specialist investment research consultant in India."