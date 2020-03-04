pimco
COVID-19: Repercussions could worsen before they improve
History teaches that epidemics tend to have short-term effects on economies and markets, but great uncertainty remains about the coronavirus.
Industry Voice: Negative rates: More harm than good?
PIMCO believes that negative rates policy does not have much further room to run. In this article, we discuss the implications for investors.
Industry Voice - Germany: Back to "Sick Man of Europe"?
In an increasingly protectionist world, plagued by escalating trade tensions, the export-focused German economy is clearly suffering. We look ahead and explore the investment implications of a weaker German economy.
Industry Voice: PIMCO's Economic Outlook
The global economy is about to enter a period of vulnerability and low growth, a ‘window of weakness’, will it end in recession or recovery?
Industry voice: Disruption in the Eurozone: 5 Challenges Ahead
Two decades after inception, the eurozone countries’ arranged marriage-type of union looks shaky at best, and now it is even more challenged by ongoing, global disruptive forces.
Three Key Takeaways From PIMCO's Cyclical Outlook: Flatlining at The New Neutral
Industry Voice: Sponsored by PIMCO
Video: Three Asset Allocation Opportunities for 2019
Industry Voice: Geraldine Sundstrom, PIMCO, highlights three investments that offer the possibility of attractive returns in 2019, including UK banks.
Late Cycle Asset Allocation Views
Industry Voice: Here are key takeaways from our 2019 Asset Allocation Outlook on how we are positioning asset allocation portfolios in light of our outlook for the global economy and markets.
PIMCO's Economic Outlook - Five Key Takeaways
Industry Voice: Sponsored by PIMCO
Preparing Portfolios for Resilience Against Inflation Surprises
Industry Voice: Many investment portfolios that rely heavily on stock-bond diversification to manage risks may not be protected against inflation surprises. Real assets offer a solution.