PIMCO hires ex-George Osborne aide and BlackRock manager for senior adviser role

Former George Osborne aide and ex-BlackRock portfolio manager Rupert Harrison has joined fixed income giant PIMCO as senior adviser for the UK, Investment Week can reveal.
During his more than two decades in the industry, Harrison spent four years at the Institute for Fiscal Studies before becoming George Osborne's chief economic adviser during the then-shadow chancellor's time in opposition. Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings Following the 2010 election, Harrison became chair of the Council of Economic Advisers at the Treasury, before leaving to join BlackRock as a portfolio manager on the multi-asset team. He spent almost nine years at BlackRock before leaving during 2024 to focus on his campaign to become an MP...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes