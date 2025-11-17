Partner Insight: The global outlook: trade tensions, AI investment and policy change

Three forces are shaping the next phase of the global economy: US trade tariffs, the AI investment boom, and challenges to traditional institutions. Together, they are driving volatility and widening the gap between winners and losers, both in the US and globally.

Growth is likely to slow in 2025 as tariff effects filter through global supply chains, according to PIMCO's Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls, before stabilising in 2026 as fiscal support re-emerges. Meanwhile, technology investment continues to underpin US resilience and productivity potential.

For investors, elevated yields across high-quality bonds present opportunities – particularly as central banks move toward further rate cuts.

To find out more about these opportunities, read the full article on Investment Week's Fixed Income Portal.

