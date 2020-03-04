Pictet
European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
Pictet's Diana: Holdings must be more than 'good citizens'
Companies must make good on ESG promises, manager argues
Biotech funds top performance tables in risk-on November
Gold funds were worst performers
The Top Down: Pictet AM's Ramjee on debt, liquidity and 'fragile' markets
This month: Pictet Asset Management’s Shaniel Ramjee
Industry Voice: The future's bright, the future's digital
Pictet Asset Management highlights the areas of digital offering the most compelling investment opportunities.
Which funds and sectors performed best in H1?
And which are the laggards?
Nominees revealed for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Demystifying thematic equities
Industry Voice: Hans Peter Portner, Head of Thematic Equities at Pictet Asset Management, reveals what makes a good thematic equity investment
Emerging market investors shrug off China's debt problem
Record high debt-to-GDP ratio no issue for bullish managers
What does MSCI's increased exposure to China A-shares tell us about the asset class?
MSCI has recently increased the Chinese A-share market's inclusion factor from 5% to 20%.
Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity
Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity
Pictet announces change in partnership ahead of senior partner's retirement
Nicolas Pictet to step down in September
Natixis IM hires trio of global thematic managers from Pictet
Launching new range
Bumper shake-up in latest FE Invest Approved List rebalance with removal of long-term constituents
Stewart Investors among casualties in latest reshuffle
Pictet's Cole: Why 'stable-looking' companies could be at risk
PARTNER INSIGHT: Andrew Cole, Head of Multi Asset London at Pictet Asset Management, discusses the challenges of a low yield environment and why leverage has risen in the corporate sector
Pictet's Ramjee: where are the opportunities in Europe, EM?
PARTNER INSIGHT: Shaniel Ramjee, Senior Investment Manager Multi Asset at Pictet Asset Management, gives his market outlook.
Sectors matter more than regions - Pictet's Cole
PARTNER INSIGHT: Andrew Cole, Head of Multi Asset London at Pictet Asset Management, discusses the value case of sectors and themes.
Pictet's Ramjee: We need to be more discerning about where we take risk
Focus on financials
Pictet's Percival Stanion passes away
Head of multi asset
Pictet seeks to exploit volatility with unconstrained fixed income launch
Aimed at investors 'willing to accept' greater risk
Easter Gallery Series: Seven saintly funds having the biggest sustainable impact
Sustainability in focus