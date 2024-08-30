Pictet's profits dive as AUM grows by 10%

Swiss private bank Pictet has seen it net profits slashed by over 12% in the first half of 2024, compared to the same time last year.
Net profit stood at CHF320m (£286m) in the first half of 2024, down by over 12% from the CHF366m (£327.1m) pulled in between January and June 2023. Pictet's senior managing partner Marc Pictet said: "We experienced significantly lower interest income as clients invested a higher potion of their cash positions in revenue generating assets." Despite the fall in profits, the firm's assets under management grew by 10% compared to the end of December 2023, rising to CHF694bn (£620.4bn). Pictet AM unveils European blended fixed income fund The senior managing partner added that the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes