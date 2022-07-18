Mediolanum International Funds adds two strategies to ESG offering

The asset management platform of Mediolanum Bank has launched the Mediolanum Best Brands Multi-Asset ESG Selection fund, an Article 8 fund, and the Mediolanum Best Brands Energy Transition fund, designated Article 9.

The former is an actively-managed multi-asset fund that harnesses a diversified approach to generating financial returns.

It uses a sustainability filter and is focused on ESG integration, while its multi-asset approach is designed to shift dynamically across asset classes to take advantage of market opportunities. The fund will be delegated to Schroders.

The Mediolanum Best Brands Energy Transition fund is a thematic global equity fund that invests in companies operating in the energy sector and companies set to be instrumental to, and benefit from, the transition to a more sustainable economy.

Investment opportunities in this fund will be driven by structural changes such as decarbonisation, electrification and higher energy-efficiency. It will be initially delegated to three managers - Schroders, KBIGI and Pictet.

Christophe Jaubert, chief investment officer at MIFL, said: "Retail investors across Europe are looking for solutions that enable them to harness new great investment opportunities while contributing to build a more sustainable world, both financially and environmentally, and through their investments we intend to support them in this journey.

"As this longer-term societal and economical shift continues, the opportunities across all sectors and asset classes will be growing. By leveraging our multi manager approach and our ability to select the best-in-class managers, we focus on sustainable strategies with long established track records."

The Mediolanum Best Brands Energy Transition fund will be managed by equity portfolio manager David Whitehead, while the Mediolanum Best Brands Multi-Asset ESG Selection fund will be managed by senior multi-asset portfolio manager, Joseph Murphy.