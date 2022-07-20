Robeco hires sustainable portfolio manager in multi asset team

Aliki Rouffiac

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Aliki Rouffiac, sustainable portfolio manager at Robeco
Image:

Aliki Rouffiac, sustainable portfolio manager at Robeco

Robeco has appointed Aliki Rouffiac as a sustainable portfolio manager within its sustainable multi asset solutions team.

Rouffiac will be based in London and report to Colin Graham, head of multi-asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi-asset solutions.

Rouffiac joins the firm from Pictet, where she worked as a multi-asset investment manager covering strategy and asset selection, portfolio management and construction and ESG research. She brings almost 15 years' experience across multi-asset and fixed income research and investing.

The firm said the hire would support the further expansion of its sustainable multi-asset offering, which it said had "experienced significant growth as clients look through the current volatility and seek long-term sustainable solutions". Robeco currently holds €18bn in assets under management in the sustainable multi-asset space.

Martin Currie hires GAM's Reiko Mito as Hideo Shiozumi steps back

Graham said: "We are thrilled to welcome a dynamic professional like Aliki, who combines many years of multi-asset experience with a deep knowledge of sustainable investing. Clients increasingly want their capital to deliver more than just financial returns, including protecting the world for future generations. And as we continue to lead the field of sustainable investing, Aliki joins at an exciting time to help expand our proposition."

Rouffiac added: "I am excited to join Robeco and to support our clients in achieving their financial and sustainability goals. I look forward to collaborating with all the talented colleagues in the multi asset team and across Robeco. I am keen to help Robeco maintain their leading position in sustainable research and investing, and improving investment outcomes for our clients."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Head of Japan equity strategy and research at Martin Currie Reiko Mito
