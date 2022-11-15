COP27: Seven funds to help the environment

Anna Mercer, head of 3D research, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research





COP27 opened with the stark warning from UN Secretary General António Guterres: “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator." After yet another year of extreme weather events, this sense of urgency is more palpable than ever, particularly given it is being held in Africa, a continent which will suffer the worst consequences of climate change.





Drastic action is required if we are to meet the Glasgow Climate Pact’s goal, the culmination of COP26, to curb global warning to 1.5°C. However, this action requires participation at all levels of society, from governments to individuals.