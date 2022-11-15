COP27: Seven funds to help the environment

Square Mile research

clock • 1 min read
COP27: Seven funds to help the environment
Anna mercer new 580x358
1 pictet clean energy 580x358
2 wheb sustainability 580x358
3 ubam 580x358
4 impax 580x358
5 schroders isf 580x358
6 schroders global 580x358
7 pictet nutrition 580x358
Anna mercer new 580x358
1 pictet clean energy 580x358
2 wheb sustainability 580x358
3 ubam 580x358
4 impax 580x358
5 schroders isf 580x358
6 schroders global 580x358
7 pictet nutrition 580x358

Anna Mercer, head of 3D research at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, highlights seven environmentally focused funds.

Related Topics

More on ESG

Climate change and environmental issues were found to be their clients’ top ESG concern.
ESG

ESG managers: Poor data dogs strong investor demand

'Further improvements needed'

Laura Miller
clock 16 November 2022 • 3 min read
Assets in European climate funds dropped by 6.5% in the first nine months of the year to $303bn.
ESG

A third more climate-focused funds launched in 2022

Research by Morningstar

Laura Miller
clock 16 November 2022 • 1 min read
Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Louis Tambe of City Asset Management
ESG

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Louis Tambe of City Asset Management

Latest in the series

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot