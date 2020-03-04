Parmenion
Aberdeen-owned fund platform
Bristol-based Parmenion is a UK investment platform provider and discretionary fund manager. Launched in 2007, it claims to partner with more than 1,000 adviser firms to deliver investment propositions to more than 40,000 clients.
Parmenion is part of Aberdeen Asset Management, one of the leading European investment businesses and a global asset manager operating in more than 26 countries around the world.
