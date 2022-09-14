Parmenion IM launches passive ESG portfolios

The management team includes senior investment managers Mollie Thornton and Simon Molica, as well as investment analyst Joe Yallop.

The range of "highly diversified" portfolios will be available to both existing and new clients from 14 September, it said, offering ten risk grades, governed by strict volatility and maximum drawdown limits.

It will also utilise both funds and ETFs to invest across a spread of asset classes including global bonds and equities, according to PIM.

The DFM added that all the underlying funds and ETFs will be reviewed by the independent members of Parmenion's ethical oversight committee and subject to regular due diligence including assessment of their voting and engagement record, fund manager resources and leadership on ESG issues.

Parmenion shareholders look to £400m for potential stake sale - reports

It will incorporate ESG factors using a "combination of negative screening and positive ESG tilts," PIM said, which means higher allocations to companies with higher ESG ratings while those with low scores will be excluded.

The indices tracked will minimise exposure to weapons, fossil fuel reserves and tobacco production, it said, such that the underlying funds and ETFs excluded around 50%-75% of the broader market.

PIM said the range was aimed at investments with fund managers focused on engagement and voting on ESG matters. The combined investment charge, including underlying fund OCFs and discretionary fund management fees, ranges from 0.21% to 0.34%.

FundCalibre launches ESG assessment tool to tackle greenwashing

The management team includes senior investment managers Mollie Thornton and Simon Molica, as well as investment analyst Joe Yallop.

Thornton said: "We are delighted to be able to bring PIM Strategic Passive ESG to the marketplace today, giving cost-conscious investors the opportunity to align their investment with their values.

"With numerous studies now demonstrating that sustainable companies perform better in the long run, our new passive ESG solution will allow investors to tap into the future growth potential of these businesses in a cost-effective way."

PIM managing director Peter Dalgliesh said: "Many investors want access to passive investment solutions which can bring significant diversification benefits at a lower cost and at the same time express their support for environmental, social and governance factors.

"We have combined these two needs in our newest offering, PIM Strategic Passive ESG, an innovative investment solution which captures a rapidly developing part of the market."

AssetCo adviser among new hires for Parmenion

Last week, Parmenion bought Midlands-based DFM EBI Portfolios for an undisclosed sum, which marked its first acquisition under its new ownership. Parmenion said the deal was a key part of its growth strategy.

In 2021, Parmenion's revenue climbed 20% following strong sales growth, AUM rose 17% to £9.6bn, and the group moved into strong profit against a challenging economic backdrop. More than 1,500 adviser firms have selected the firm as their partner to deliver their chosen investment proposition to 90,000 clients.