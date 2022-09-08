Parmenion shareholders look to £400m for potential stake sale - reports

Martin Gilbert (pictured), former CEO of abrdn, is the chair of AssetCo, which owns a 30% stake in Parmenion.

According to Sky News, the potential sale of the stake in the adviser platform, which holds around £9bn in assets under management, will be advised by Fenchurch Advisory Partners, which also advised abrdn on its original sale in March 2021.

AssetCo, the wealth manager spearheaded by abrdn's former CEO Martin Gilbert, owns a 30% stake in Parmenion, while the remaining 70% is held by Preservation Capital, a private equity firm.

Sources told Sky News that both AssetCo and Preservation were unlikely to sell their stakes in Parmenion, although they may reconsider this if a knockout offer comes through.

The news comes as a fresh blow to abrdn, shortly after the group was dropped from of the FTSE 100 at the end of August. The firm's share price is down 36.2% year-to-date, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Nearly 18 months after its rebrand, the firm's half-yearly report revealed that profits were down 18% compared to the same period last year and IFRS tax losses of £320m.

On Wednesday, Parmenion announced it had bought the £1.9bn discretionary fund manager EBI Portfolios for an undisclosed sum, its first acquisition since being bought by Preservation.

abrdn declined to comment and AssetCo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.