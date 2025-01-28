AssetCo to overhaul share structure under plans to rebrand as River Global

AssetCo will seek shareholder approval on its proposals to reorganise its shares into two different categories to better reflect the firm’s businesses, River Global and Parmenion.
In a stock exchange notice today (28 January), the firm said it intends to divide its existing ordinary shares into two categories, A ordinary shares and B shares. According to AssetCo, holders of A ordinary shares will continue to benefit from the same economic interests as at present, while owners of B shares will be entitled to AssetCo's economic interest in Parmenion. AssetCo seeks rebrand and spinoff of Parmenion shares amid falling AUM Shareholders will vote on the share reorganisation scheme at a general meeting on 6 March 2025 in London. "The share reorganisation will b...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes