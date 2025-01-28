AssetCo to overhaul share structure under plans to rebrand as River Global

In a stock exchange notice today (28 January), the firm said it intends to divide its existing ordinary shares into two categories, A ordinary shares and B shares. According to AssetCo, holders of A ordinary shares will continue to benefit from the same economic interests as at present, while owners of B shares will be entitled to AssetCo's economic interest in Parmenion. AssetCo seeks rebrand and spinoff of Parmenion shares amid falling AUM Shareholders will vote on the share reorganisation scheme at a general meeting on 6 March 2025 in London. "The share reorganisation will b...