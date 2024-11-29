Platform service worsens as cost of living spurs clients to move assets

People 'needing cash more than ever'

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

Platform service has worsened over the last year as the cost of living crisis leads to an increased number of clients transferring their assets, according to The Lang Cat CEO Mark Polson.

Speaking on Thursday (28 November) at the launch of Parmenion's report called The Impact of Poor Platform Service, Polson said the cost of living has led to clients "testing out different things with their assets". Parmenion CEO Martin Jennings said the poor service on platforms is "becoming a huge problem" for the industry. Polson added that "people are needing cash more than ever right now". "Poor service has always been a problem, but adviser tolerance has dropped," he continued "You cannot measure the service your clients get on a platform. Firms have been putting up with th...

Trustpilot