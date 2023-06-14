AssetCo posts 'modest' AUM rise despite 'toughest six months' for active equity firms

Martin Gilbert (pictured) said: 'While market conditions remain challenging, we remain on track to deliver significant cost savings from the group by year-end.'

In comparison, the company had £9.9bn AUM at the end of March last year.

In its half-year results published today (14 June), the firm said the vast majority of AUM were contributed by Parmenion at £10.6bn; excluding them, AssetCo's assets under management jumped from £503m in March 2022, to £2.6bn in September 2022 and then to £3.2bn in March 2023.

Annualised revenue was also up for the period at £17.9m from £12.9m at the end of September. Losses followed a similar trajectory, from £9.3m in September to £13.8m at the end of March 2023.

Campbell Fleming, CEO of AssetCo, said the period has been "one of the toughest six months on record for active equities businesses with a backdrop of relentless outflows across the industry".

"Given that extremely challenging operating environment, I am gratified to report a modest uptick in both assets under management and, importantly, operating margin for our active equities businesses.

"At Rize, the thematic focus of that ETF business has been out of favour in the market but it is pleasing to report healthy net inflows over the reporting period. Parmenion has gone from strength to strength over the period."

He also highlighted the recent acquisition of Ocean Dial Asset Management which is expected to enhance earnings from the outset and provide access to "the long-term potential that India offers".

Campbell noted the company is aiming to add value by bringing the Ocean Dial business under the River and Mercantile brand.

He continued: "The further cost savings we have identified, when taken together with work done to date and our continued strong investment performance showing as a group, make us well placed to benefit from improvement in investor sentiment.

"The traction achieved for the Saracen Global Income and Growth fund supported by River and Mercantile's distribution capability demonstrates the potential of bringing together strong operating companies."

Commenting on the half-year results, chair Martin Gilbert highlighted weak investor sentiment over the six months to March, which was worsened by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the rescue sale of Credit Suisse towards the end of the period.

"Fund flows across the industry were consistently negative for the period, with outflows from UK equity funds (currently AssetCo's largest exposure) actually increasing in Q1 2023 from what were already record levels in 2022. With overall industry figures negative, the only respite from the gloom was in global equity funds where inflows turned tentatively positive in Q1 2023," he said.

Gilbert noted AssetCo was not "immune" from this trend, as it also experienced outflows over the six months, "when inflows had been the expectation". The effect was somewhat cushioned by the general rise in markets, he added, but admitted the business remains "behind where we want to be in terms of asset growth".

Despite modest growth, he said "it is difficult to make a direct comparison" to the company's previous six months due to the addition of the R&M and SVM businesses, which brought an additional £11.7m of administrative expenses, and £3m as a one-off cost, with half related to restructuring.

AssetCo also decided to write down £5m from the holding value of Rize ETF to £12m, and to make a £1.7m provision against certain assets held on the balance sheet of R&M's infrastructure business. Both measures reflected slower developments in the current market environment, Gilbert explained.

He concluded: "While market conditions remain challenging, we remain on track to deliver significant cost savings from the group by year-end. This, combined with the strong performance of many of our funds, our robust balance sheet and the fact that we continue to see numerous avenues for profitable growth, give us continuing confidence in the future of the business."